Australia Company Operating Profits Jump 2.2% In Q4

Company operating profits in Australia advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That topped expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, profits climbed 4.3 percent.

Inventories added 0.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for 0.5 percent but unchanged from the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, inventories gained 1.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.