Singapore PMI Jumps To 55.3 In February - Nikkei

Singapore's private sector growth picked up steam in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 55.3.

That's up from 53.6 in January, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster rises in both output and new orders, although slower export growth was recorded.

Input cost inflation was at a survey record.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

