Hong Kong PMI Rises To 51.7 In February - Nikkei

Hong Kong's private sector growth accelerated in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 51.7.
That's up from 51.1 in January, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, there were faster rises in both output and new business, including higher sales to China.
Input cost inflation remained strong, while business confidence was hit by high competition and rising costs.
