Hong Kong PMI Rises To 51.7 In February - Nikkei

Hong Kong's private sector growth accelerated in February, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 51.7.

That's up from 51.1 in January, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster rises in both output and new , including higher sales to China.

Input cost inflation remained strong, while business confidence was hit by high competition and rising costs.

by RTT Staff Writer

