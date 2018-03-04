Japan Services PMI Eases To 51.7 In February - Nikkei

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Monday with a services OPMI score of 51.7.

That's down from 51.9 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, activity was up, although at a weaker rate. Employment growth fell to a three-month low, while the level of positive sentiment declined.

The composite index came in at 52.2, down from 52.8 in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

