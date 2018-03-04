Australia Job Ads Fall In February

Job advertisements in Australia decreased in February after rebounding strongly in the previous month, the latest survey from the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group revealed Monday.

On a monthly basis, total job ads dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 6.2 percent rise in January.

Annual growth in job ads eased to 13.3 percent in February from 13.7 percent in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.