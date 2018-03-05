Russia Services Growth Quickens In February

Russia's service activity signaled a steep and accelerated expansion in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 56.5 in February from 55.1 in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable at 55.1.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. Moreover, the latest expansion was one of the fastest in the last five years.

The composite output index, which covers both manufacturing and services, rose to 55.2 in February from 54.8 in January.

New orders received by Russian service providers grew at the sharpest rate in three months, driven by greater client demand.

Consequently, firms raised their staffing levels in February and the rate of job creation marked the fastest in over five years.

"Although both input cost and output charge inflation quickened, the rates of increase were below their respective long-run series trends," a, Sian Jones, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

