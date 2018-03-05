European Economics Preview: Eurozone PMI, Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales and final Purchasing Managers' survey from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices from Turkey are due. Inflation had eased to 10.35 percent in January from 11.92 percent in December.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales data for January is due from Hungary. Sales had increased 6.1 percent on year in December.

Final PMI data is due from France and Germany at 3.50 am ET, and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone composite PMI data. The final score is expected to match the flash estimate of 57.5 in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 30.9 in March from 31.9 in February.

In the meantime, UK CIPS/Markit services PMI is due. The score is seen easing to 53.3 in February from 53.0 a month ago.

Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data for January. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.1 percent on month, following a 1.1 percent decrease in December.

