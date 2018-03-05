European Shares Seen Opening A Tad Higher

European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Monday even as fears of a global trade war persisted and it appears that Italy is heading for a hung parliament.

The euro fluctuated after SPD members voted by mail to join the CDU/CSU alliance in Germany.

Gold prices rose and the yen strengthened while oil climbed ahead of a meeting between OPEC and U.S. shale firms.

Asian stocks are mostly lower as Chinese leaders headed into an annual parliament meeting and a survey showed activity in China's services sector cooled slightly last month. The Caixin services PMI dropped to 54.2 from 54.7 in January.

Meanwhile, China maintained its growth target for 2018, despite the surpassing the goal last year, as the government aims to contain corporate debt and rein in pollution.

Premier Li Keqiang set the growth target at 'around 6.5 percent' for 2018. This was unchanged from the last year's target.

The growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed earlier in the day that the U.K. private sector growth picked up in three months to February. The balance of firms reporting a rise in output came in at 20 percent versus 9 percent in three months to January.

U.S. stocks bounced well off their session lows to close mixed on Friday, helped by a sharp rise in healthcare shares. The Dow dropped 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added half percent.

European tumbled on Friday amid fears of an impending trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slumped 2.1 percent. The German DAX lost 2.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index fell 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.5 percent.

