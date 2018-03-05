Ireland Service Sector Growth At 3-Month Low

Ireland's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in February, though at the slowest pace in three months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Investec services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 57.2 in February from 59.8 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, rates of growth in both activity and new orders eased in February, but remained sharp amid a supportive demand environment.

Consequently, firms raised their employment level further, but the rate of job creation marked the slowest since November.

On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation eased, but continued rises in input prices encouraged service providers to increase their selling charges again.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

