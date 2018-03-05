Sweden Services Growth Remains Strong

Sweden's service sector growth remained at an elevated level in February, despite easing for the second successive month, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for the services sector dropped to 59.0 in February from 61.3 in January.

However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The sub-index for new orders fell to 58.4 in February from 61.8 in the preceding month. The volume index slid to 62.4 from 63.9.

by RTT Staff Writer

