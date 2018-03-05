Hungary Retail Sales Growth Improves For Second Month

Hungary's retails ales growth improved for the second successive month in January, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.

Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 7.5 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 6.7 percent rise in December, which was revised up from 5.9 percent.

In November, retail sales registered an increase of 6.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth also accelerated to 7.5 percent in January from 5.0 percent in the preceding month.

Sales of non-food products surged 11.6 percent annually in January and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 4.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

