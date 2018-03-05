Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Exceeds Forecast

Taiwan's industrial production growth quickened at a faster-than-expected pace in January, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed Monday.

Industrial production surged 10.86 percent year-over-year in January, well above December's 1.37 percent increase. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 5.0 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing production expanded notably by 10.84 percent annually in January, while mining and quarrying output registered a moderate increase of 0.38 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent from December, when it rose by 0.48 percent.

