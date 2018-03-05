Italy Services Growth Eases In February

Italy's service sector activity logged a further strong expansion in February, but at a slower rate than in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.0 in February from January's ten-and-a-half year record of 57.7. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Moreover, the latest growth remained amongst the highest of the past decade.

New orders still grew at a marked pace in February, despite easing to a three-month low.

This resulted further capacity pressures and the recruitment of additional staff.

Finally, optimism regarding future activity remained high amid positive demand expectations.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.