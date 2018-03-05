Stocks May Move To The Downside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After turning higher over the course of the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 44 points.

Lingering concerns about a global trade war may weigh on the markets, as President Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a post on Twitter, Trump indicated that the tariffs on steel and aluminum would only be removed if the U.S. negotiates a "new & fair" NAFTA agreement.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Also, Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying."

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Labor Department's monthly employment report due to be released on Friday.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on activity in the service sector in the month of February.

The ISM's non-manufacturing index is expected to dip to 59.0 after climbing to 59.9 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector.

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 climbing into positive territory.

The major averages ended the session mixed, as the Dow climbed well off its worst levels but was unable to turn positive. While the Dow fell 70.92 points or 0.3 percent to 24,538.06, the Nasdaq jumped 77.31 points or 1.1 percent to 7,257.87 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.58 points or 0.5 percent to 2,691.25.

Despite the recovery on the day, the major averages all moved lower for the week. The Dow plunged by 3 percent, the S&P 500 tumbled by 2 percent and the Nasdaq slumped by 1.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.10 to $61.35 a barrel after rising $0.26 to $61.25 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,324.30, up $0.90 from the previous session's close of $1,323.40. On Friday, gold surged up $18.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.61 yen compared to the 105.75 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2309 compared to last Friday's $1.2317.

by RTT Staff Writer

