Report: United Airlines To Replace Employee Bonuses With Lottery

United Airlines Inc. (UAL) plans to cancel a quarterly bonus program for its employees and replace it with a lottery-style drawing with prizes that include cash, luxury cars and vacation packages, according to a report by the Chicago Business Journal. However, the new program has reportedly enraged the airline's employees.

The new program was announced in an employee memo by United Airlines President Scott Kirby on Friday. The memo was obtained by the Chicago Business Journal.

"As we look to continue improving, we took a step back and decided to replace the quarterly operational bonus and perfect attendance programs with an exciting new rewards program called 'core4 Score Rewards'," Kirby reportedly wrote in the memo.

The new program, called "core4 Score Rewards" will include quarterly prizes, including cash ranging from $2,000 to $40,000, vacation packages and luxury cars. A grand prize of $100,000 will be awarded to one eligible employee in each quarter.

The core4 program mentioned by Kirby is designed to encourage the airline's employees to attend closely to customers' needs as they carry out their daily duties at the airline.

The program was rolled out in January this year after a disastrous incident in which a passenger was violently dragged off a United Airlines' flight last year. The video of the incident had sparked outrage on social media.

However, the new prize program has reportedly enraged United Airlines' employees as it implies that team efforts will not be recognized and only one employee determined by a drawing will receive the $100,000 prize. Non-winners will not receive even their prior bonuses.

United Airlines' employees are said to have garnered more than 1,000 signatures in a change.org.petition that voices their concerns over the new program.

