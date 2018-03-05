'The Shape Of Water' Wins Oscar; Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman Best Actors

The Shape of Water, a film that tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a sea creature, has won the 2018 Oscar for Best Picture.

The Shape of Water won three more Oscars - for Best Directing (Guillermo del Toro), Music (Original Score) and Production Design.

Frances McDormand won best actress award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", and Britain's Gary Oldman was named best actor for playing Winston Churchill in World War Two epic "Darkest Hour".

This was the biggest in a golden run for Frances McDormand this season, having also won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in a drama that depicts the story of a woman seeking justice for her daughter's rape and murder.

In her acceptance speech, the 60-year-old actress put her Oscar on the floor, and called on fellow nominees to stand with her in solidarity. At one of the most powerful and symbolic moments of the night, Frances told the crowd: "Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed."

This is the fifth Academy Award nomination for Frances McDormand, who was an Oscar winner for Actress in a Supporting Role in 1996.

For Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Allison Janney won the award for the portrayal of an abusive, pushy and ambitious mother in "I, Tonya".

James Ivory, screenwriter and co-producer of the drama "Call Me by Your Name," created history as he became the oldest Oscar winner at the age of 89.

Jordan Peele bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out", stunning front-runners "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Jimmy Kimmel hosted Hollywood's biggest night in Los Angeles Sunday.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News