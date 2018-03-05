Trump Criticizes Canada, Mexico Over Trade

President Donald Trump has criticized Canada and Mexico, and suggested that the neighboring countries could avoid forthcoming tariffs if they agree to a renegotiated trade deal.

Trump lashed out against two of America's top trading partners in a couple of Monday morning posts on Twitter.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Trump tweeted.

He called on the Canadian Government to treat US farmers "much better" as their policies are "Highly restrictive".

He urged Mexico to do more to stop the cross-border flow of narcotics.

"They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying," he added.

Trump announced Thursday the U.S. will impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

He indicated that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, but the European Union and China have warned of retaliation.

Trump shrugged off the concerns by saying that "trade wars are good, and easy to win" when the United States is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does with.

