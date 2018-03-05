Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

After an initial move to the downside, stocks have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see modest weakness in morning trading on Monday. The major averages are adding to the loss posted last week.

Currently, the major averages remain in negative territory. The Dow is down 28.65 points or 0.1 percent at 24,509.41, the Nasdaq is down 16.69 points or 0.2 percent at 7,241.17 and the S&P 500 is down 3.47 points or 0.1 percent at 2,687.78.

Lingering concerns about a global trade war are weighing on the , as President Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a post on Twitter, Trump indicated that the tariffs on steel and aluminum would only be removed if the U.S. negotiates a "new & fair" NAFTA agreement.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Also, Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying."

Trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Labor Department's monthly employment report due to be released on Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in the service sector in the month of February.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 59.5 in February from 59.9 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 59.0.

The modest decrease by the index was partly due to a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the service sector, as the employment index dropped to 55.0 in February from 61.6 I January.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although considerable weakness is visible among transportation stocks.

Reflecting the weakness in the transportation sector, the Dow Jones Transportation Average is down by 1.1 percent. The average is on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in almost a month.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels of the session but continue to see modest strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.3 basis points at 2.844 percent.

