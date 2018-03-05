BRAZIL: Economists Raise 12-month Inflation Forecast To 4.02%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months increased to 4.02% from 4.01% last week, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists decreased the median inflation estimate for the fifth consecutive week, to 3.70%, from 3.73% in the previous survey.

For 2019, the forecast decreased to 4.24% after 46 weeks at 4.25%.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil decelerated to 2.86% in January, after closing 2017 at 2.95%, remaining below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2017, which ranged from 3% to 6%.

February's consumer inflation data in Brazil will be released on Friday.

by Agencia CMA Latam

