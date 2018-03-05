PACIFIC ALLIANCE: Bloc And Associated States In Third Rounds Of Talks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Pacific Alliance members (Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Peru) are engaged in the third round of talks with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore to grant their access as associated states. The talks started on Saturday in Santiago and are expected to last until Thursday.

The third round of talks involves the access to of goods, services, investments, public purchases, and the temporary entry of businesspeople.

In the current stage, the countries are negotiating duties reduction, as well as addressing sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

