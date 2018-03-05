Stocks Move Mostly Higher After Initial Decline - U.S. Commentary

Stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Monday after an initial move to the downside.

The Dow jumped 336.70 points or 1.4 percent to 24,874.76, the Nasdaq surged up 72.84 points or 1 percent to 7,330.70 and the S&P 500 spiked 29.69 points or 1.1 percent to 2,720.94.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected recent volatility in the amid uncertainty about a potential global trade war and an increase in interest rates.

Lingering concerns about a trade war contributed to the initial weakness, as President Donald Trump plans to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a post on Twitter, Trump indicated that the tariffs on steel and aluminum would only be removed if the U.S. negotiates a "new & fair" NAFTA agreement.

"We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Also, Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying."

Trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Labor Department's monthly employment report due to be released on Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in the service sector in the month of February.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 59.5 in February from 59.9 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 59.0.

The modest decrease by the index was partly due to a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the service sector, as the employment index dropped to 55.0 in February from 61.6 I January.

Brokerage stocks showed a significant move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index up by 2.2 percent.

Utilities, energy and chemical stocks also moved notably higher on the day, moving to the upside along with the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries turned negative after an initial move to the upside. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.4 basis points at 2.881 percent.

