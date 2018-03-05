ARGENTINA: Judge Brings Kirchner To Trial For AMIA Bombing

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Former Argentinean President Cristina Kirchner was brought to trial for signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran with the alleged intention to cover up the attack on the Israeli-Argentinean Mutual Association (AMIA) in 1994.

Court sources said to Infobae website that federal judge Claudio Bonadio closed part of the investigation and sent the former president and 11 other people to trial, including the former foreign minister Héctor Timerman and the former legal and technical secretary Carlos Zannini, who is under arrest.

Cristina was initially accused of covering up terrorists by the late judge Alberto Nisman. The charge came after she signed, as Argentinean President, a bilateral agreement with the Iranian government to establish a truth commission to clarify the facts surrounding the attack.

The judge claimed to have unveiled an alleged conspiracy headed by Cristina to clear five high-ranking Iranian suspected of masterminding the 1994 bombing.

Nisman mentioned the bilateral agreement signed in 2013 as evidence of his allegations. In the late judge's opinion, the agreement was aimed at neutralizing his investigation and the Interpol arrest warrants against the Iranian suspects.

The charges were originally pressed in January 2015, four days before Nisman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his Buenos Aires apartment.

Investigators concluded that Nisman committed suicide.

Cristina denies that the bilateral agreement with Iran had criminal intentions. Last year, she accused Bonadio of trying to "cause personal and political harm to opponents."

She recalled that the memorandum signed with Iran during her tenure as President was "an act of foreign policy, not judicial, which was treated by the Argentinean Parliament."

The AMIA case is the third trial under way against the former president. The first was the case of the "future dollar," while the other involves alleged irregularities in the public works granted to the businessman Lázaro Báez.

by Agencia CMA Latam

