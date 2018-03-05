IMF: Colombian Economy Recovers In H2 Of 017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian showed signs of recovery in the second half of 2017, as the effects of the oil price shock and restrictive policies started to subside, and inflation should continue to decline towards the country's central bank target, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report.

"The outlook for Colombia is favorable: the easing of economic policy, the higher oil prices, and the more favorable world conditions should raise growth considerably from 1.8% in 2017 to 2.7% in 2018, with investment and exports boosting the recovery," an IMF team stated.

The Fund noted that the favorable prospects for world growth and the oil market would further stimulate exports, while the recovery in imports would only be gradual, which should reduce the current account deficit this year, with subsequent decreases in the medium term. However, the IMF warned that the risks associated with more restrictive global financial conditions remain high.

Finally, the Fund noted that for the country's intention to diversify the economy and depend less on oil to be achieved is "essential to close the infrastructure gap and improve the efficiency of the ."

The increase in productivity in the non-oil sector has been deficient even in the boom years. "For Colombia to reach a growth rate of more than 3% in the medium term and generate high-quality jobs, productivity has to increase substantially," the IMF noted in the report.

