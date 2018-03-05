YPF: Higher Fuel Prices In Argentina Boost Revenue And Profit In The 4Q17

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Higher revenues, a tax refund, and an impairment reversal lead the Argentinean state-owned oil company YPF to report an 11.9 billion pesos (US$ 583.62 million) net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The result was almost seven times higher than in the fourth quarter of 2016, when the company had a 1.175 million pesos net income.

YPF's revenue grew 27.6% in the last quarter of 2017, to 69.6 billion pesos, boosted by higher fuel prices in Argentina. The company also posted a 5.032 billion pesos gain related to an impairment reversal which offset almost entirely YPF's selling expenses of 5.174 billion pesos during the fourth quarter.

The reversal relates to a 2016 net negative charge for impairment of property, plant and equipment of 34.9 billion pesos from an expected reduction in the local price of oil along with the evolution of cost behavior.

YPF also received a 6.154 billion pesos tax refund.

The company's crude oil production fell 7% in the fourth quarter to 227.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (boed), while gas production decreased 1.1% to 44.1 million meters cubic per day (Mm3d).

