LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America On Tuesday

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for Tuesday in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).

<> Brazil: the January industrial output data will be published at 7 a.m. by the national statistics office (IBGE).

<> Mexico: the February consumer confidence index will be published at 9 a.m. by the national statistics office (INEGI).

by Agencia CMA Latam

