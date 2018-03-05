UK Like-For-Like Sales Jump 0.6% On Year - BRC

Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom climbed 0.6 percent on year in February, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was unchanged from the January reading.

Food sales climbed an annual 2.8 percent, the data showed, while non-food item sales skidded 1.1 percent.

"There's little sign that consumer confidence, rather than financial reality, has much to do with the current weakness in spending," said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC.

