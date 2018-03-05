Australia Current Account Deficit Increases To A$14.024 Billion

The current account deficit in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted A$14.024 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of A$12.2 billion following the downwardly revised A$11.013 billion deficit in the three months prior (originally -A$9.1 billion).

Net exports of GDP fell 0.5 percent, which beat expectations for a fall of 0.6 percent following the flat reading in Q3.

by RTT Staff Writer

