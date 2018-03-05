Australia Retail Sales Add 0.1% In January

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$26.263 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.5 percent contraction in December.

Food retailing added 0.3 percent in January, along with) household goods retailing (0.5 percent), cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.3 percent), clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.3 percent), and other retailing (0.1 percent).

Department stores (-0.2 percent) fell January.

