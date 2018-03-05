South Korea Has $2.68 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea posted a current account surplus of $2.68 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.

That followed the $4.09 billion surplus in December.

The goods account surplus widened slightly to $8.11 billion compared to the $7.73 billion surplus for January 2017.

The services account deficit increased to $4.49 billion from $3.34 billion in January of last year, owing to a deterioration in the travel account.

