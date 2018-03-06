Eurofins Scientific FY17 Net Profit Up 25%; Lifts FY18 Revenue Outlook

Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF.PK) reported that it's net profit for fiscal 2017 increased 25 percent to 216.8 million euros from 174.0 million euros last year, reflecting lower finance costs and reduced income tax expenses due to the U.S. tax reform. Basic earnings per share were 12.68 euros, up from 10.88 euros last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 16.1 percent to 556.7 million euros from 479.6 million euros a year ago, due to strong revenue growth from the company's mature businesses, its start-up laboratories, and the acquisitions made during the year.

Revenues for the year grew 17.1 percent to 2.97 billion euros from 2.54 billion euros in the prior year. Organic growth was close to 6 percent.

The company's management proposes to increase the annual dividend for 2017 by 20 percent to 2.40 euros per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Eurofins' management raised its outlook for revenue to 3.7 billion euros from the prior outlook of 3.6 billion euros, and projects adjusted EBITDA of 700 million euros at 2017 currency exchange rates.

The outlook assumes the Group reaches its objectives of generating 5 percent organic growth and annual revenues of 200 million euros from new acquisitions.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News