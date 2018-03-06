logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

EasyJet February Load Factor Rises - Quick Facts

Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK,EZJ.L) reported that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of February 2018 increased 4.0 percent to 5.55 million passengers from 5.34 million passengers last year.

For the month, load factor, which stands for the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers, rose 1.0 percentage point to 93.0 percent from 92.0 percent a year ago.

For the rolling 12 months ended February 2018, passengers increased 9.2 percent to 82.3 million, while load factor rose 1.6 percentage points to 93.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Report: United Airlines To Replace Employee Bonuses With Lottery
United Airlines Inc. plans to cancel a quarterly bonus program for its employees and replace it with a lottery-style drawing with prizes that include cash, luxury cars and vacation packages, according to a report by the Chicago Business Journal. However, the new program has reportedly enraged the airline's employees as it implies that team efforts will not be recognized.
AXA In Deal To Buy XL Group For $15.3 Bln; Stock Dips
Shares of Axa SA were losing around 8 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French insurer on Monday announced its agreement to acquire XL Group Ltd, a US-based Property & Casualty commercial lines insurer and reinsurer. The total consideration for the deal is $15.3 billion or 12.4 billion euros in cash. XL shares were gaining around 29 percent in the pre-market activity.
White House Says Trump Will Continue To Support The Second Amendment
President Donald Trump raised concerns among gun rights advocates with his comments during a bipartisan meeting on gun safety, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has stressed that the president remains committed to supporting the Second Amendment.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap