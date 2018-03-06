Swiss Inflation Eases To 6-Month Low

Switzerland's consumer price inflation weakened to a six-month low in February, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

Inflation eased to 0.6 percent in February, as expected, from 0.7 percent in January. This was the lowest since last August, when prices climbed 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February largely due to rising air transport cost. Foreign package holidays as well as clothing and footwear prices also increased notably.

Consumer prices were forecast to rise 0.3 percent in February.

Core consumer prices that excludes fresh food, energy and fuels, gained 0.5 percent on both monthly and annual basis in February.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 0.5 percent in February from 0.8 percent a month ago.

