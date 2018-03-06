US Marshals To Auction Seized Bitcoins

The U.S. Marshals announced the auction of approximately 2,170 bitcoins worth around $25 million, which were seized in connection with various federal criminal, civil, and administrative cases.

The sealed bid auction will be held on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. The bid must be an all cash offer in U.S. dollars, and the winning bidder will be notified on the same day, the agency said.

Potential bidders must complete all registration requirements by March 14, with a $200,000 deposit. Non-winning bidders will get back the deposits.

The bitcoins are offered for sale in 14 blocks, with two blocks of 500 bitcoins; 11 blocks of 100 bitcoins; and one block of approximately 70 bitcoins. The bidders will not have the opportunity to view other bids, and to change the bid once submitted.

According to the Marshals Service, these Bitcoin were forfeited in various cases, including that of Carl James Pugh, Justin Moreira, and Shaun Bridges.

Moreira was convicted in connection with purchasing a firearm and silencer on a website for Bitcoins, while Bridges, the ex-Secret Service agent, was convicted for stealing $800,000 in bitcoins.

The latest bid is the agency's seventh auction of Bitcoins. In January, the agency had auctioned off more than 3,600 bitcoins to five winning bidders, worth more than $30 million then. The previous auction was in mid-2016, in which it sold 2,700 bitcoins with estimated market value of nearly $1.6 million at that time.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News