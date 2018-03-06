DAX Extends Gains Led By Automakers

German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and a positive trend across Asia as worries about an imminent trade war eased.

The benchmark DAX was up 122 points or over 1 percent at 12,212 in opening deals after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rallied 1-3 percent after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan urged President Donald Trump to rethink the planned tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Market participants view Trump's tariff threats more as a negotiating tactic to get a better deal on NAFTA.

Apartment owner Vonovia shed 0.7 percent after its Chief financial officer Stefan Kirsten decided to step down from the Management Board.

Real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop rallied 1.3 percent on posting improved results for financial year 2017.

Evonik Industries shares fell 1.5 percent. The specialty chemicals firm said that its Board would evaluate all options for the future development of the methacrylates .

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com