Sweden Industrial Production Growth Improves Slightly

Sweden's industrial production growth improved for the second straight month in January, though marginally, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 7.7 percent year-over-year in January, just above the 7.6 percent gain in December. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Nonetheless, the latest rate of increase was the strongest since June, when production had grown 7.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.2 percent from December, when it increased by 0.8 percent.

Another report from the statistical office revealed that orders for industry grew at a faster rate of 8.3 percent annually in January, following a 6.3 percent gain in the prior month.

Month-on-month, orders decreased at a stable rate of 0.5 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

