logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Spectrum Brands To Reiterate FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB), a consumer products company, said it will reaffirm its fiscal 2018 financial outlook during its presentation today at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

The company will reiterate its outlook for fiscal 2018 consolidated net income of $432 million to $452 million, while net income from continuing operations is forecast in a range of $312 million to $324 million.

Spectrum Brands continues to expect fiscal 2018 reported net sales from continuing operations to increase above category rates for most categories, including the anticipated modest positive impact from foreign exchange based on current rates.

The company also continues to expect fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations between $657 million and $674 million, including the negative impact of $15 million to $20 million from facility consolidations and inflation headwinds, compared to $639 million in fiscal 2017.

Spectrum Brands also continues to anticipate receiving between $3.6 billion and $3.7 billion of gross proceeds by the end of calendar 2018 as a result of previously announced plans to divest its Global Batteries and Appliances businesses.

This includes $2 billion of gross proceeds from a definitive contract signed in January 2018 to sell the company's Global Battery and Lighting business to Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR).

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Report: United Airlines To Replace Employee Bonuses With Lottery
United Airlines Inc. plans to cancel a quarterly bonus program for its employees and replace it with a lottery-style drawing with prizes that include cash, luxury cars and vacation packages, according to a report by the Chicago Business Journal. However, the new program has reportedly enraged the airline's employees as it implies that team efforts will not be recognized.
AXA In Deal To Buy XL Group For $15.3 Bln; Stock Dips
Shares of Axa SA were losing around 8 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French insurer on Monday announced its agreement to acquire XL Group Ltd, a US-based Property & Casualty commercial lines insurer and reinsurer. The total consideration for the deal is $15.3 billion or 12.4 billion euros in cash. XL shares were gaining around 29 percent in the pre-market activity.
White House Says Trump Will Continue To Support The Second Amendment
President Donald Trump raised concerns among gun rights advocates with his comments during a bipartisan meeting on gun safety, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has stressed that the president remains committed to supporting the Second Amendment.
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap