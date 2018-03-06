OECD Area Inflation Eases Slightly In January

Consumer price inflation in the OECD area slowed for the second straight month in January, though marginally, data from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed Tuesday.

Annual Inflation eased to 2.2 percent in January from 2.3 percent in December. In November, the rate was 2.4 percent.

The slight fall in inflation was mainly due to a slowdown in growth of energy prices from 6.2 percent to 4.7 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation also moderated slightly to 1.8 percent in January from 1.9 percent in the prior month.

Among OECD members, inflation decreased in Canada and Germany, while the rate was stable in the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States. Inflation picked up markedly in Japan and more moderately in France.

