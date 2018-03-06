COLOMBIA: Annual Inflation Slows To 3.37% In February

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The consumer price index in Colombia rose 3.37% in February from a year before, losing strength from the previous month, when the index increased 3.68%, according to the country's statistics office (Dane).

It was the slowest annual inflation rate since October 2014, when the consumer price index rose 3.29%.

On a monthly comparison, the Colombian consumer price index increased 0.71% in February. In January, the index grew 0.63%. So far in 2018, the inflation rate in Colombia is up 1.34%.

The consumer price index excluding food prices rose 4.4% in February from a year before and increased 0.93% compared to January.

The annual inflation target in Colombia ranges from 2% to 4%.

The next monetary policy meeting at the Colombian central bank is scheduled for March 20.

