BRAZIL: Industrial Output Has Fastest Annual Rise In January Since 2013

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Industrial output in Brazil rose 5,7% in January from a year before, gaining strength from the previous month, when the output had an annual increase of 4,5%, according to the country's statistics office (IBGE).

It was the largest annual rise in the industrial output since April 2013, when the industrial production increased 9,8%.

On a monthly and seasonally adjusted comparison, the Brazilian industrial output decreased -2,4% in January. In December, the production grew 3,1%.

The capital goods output increased 18,3% in January from a year before and fell -0,3% compared to December.

Intermediate goods production was up 4,2% on an annual basis and fell -2,4% on a monthly comparison, while consumer goods output rose 4,1% in January from a year before and dropped -1,6% from December.

Industrial output of durable consumer goods increased 20% annually and diminished -7,1% on a monthly basis. Semi and nondurable goods production was up 3% in January from a year before and climbed 0,5% from December.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.