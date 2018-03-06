New Zealand Q4 Building Volume Gains 1.4% On Quarter

The total volume of building work done in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 2.7 percent gain in the three months prior.

For residential building activity, the volume fell 0.4 percent in the latest quarter, following a 4.1 percent rise in the September 2017 quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.