New Zealand Q4 Building Volume Gains 1.4% On Quarter

The total volume of building work done in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 2.7 percent gain in the three months prior.

For residential building activity, the volume fell 0.4 percent in the latest quarter, following a 4.1 percent rise in the September 2017 quarter.

