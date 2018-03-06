BRAZIL: Lula Still Leads Opinion Poll For Presidential Elections, Says CNT/MDA

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva still leads spontaneous vote intention for October's presidential election, despite losing ground to other potential candidates, according to an electoral survey conducted by CNT/MDA.

The Workers Party (PT) center-left leader has 18.6% of vote intention, from 20.2% in the survey of September 2017. Lula is tracked by the far-right representative Jair Bolsonaro, with 12.3% of the votes, from 10.9% in September. Ciro Gomes comes third on the list, climbing two positions, reaching 1.7%, from 1.2% six months ago.

Geraldo Alckmin, governor of São Paulo state, appears in fourth place, with 1.4% of the voting intentions, from 1.2% before, while President Michel Temer appears in the last (seventh) place, with 0.4% of spontaneous mentions, at the level of the previous survey.

Lula also leads in a scenario of stimulated voting intentions, with 33.4%, increasing from 32.4% in the previous survey. He is tracked by Bolsonaro (16.8%), Marina Silva (7.8%), Alckmin (6.4%), Ciro Gomes (4.3%), Álvaro Dias (3.3%), Fernando Collor (1.2%), Temer (0.9%), Manuela D'Ávila (0.7%), and Rodrigo Maia (0.6%).

On January, Lula was sentenced to 12 years and a month in jail in the second instance by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) in a case over an apartment allegedly received as payment for supposedly favoring the OAS construction company in Petrobras contracts. The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will judge a habeas corpus request by the former president's defense team. If the conviction is confirmed, Lula may be prevented from a presidential bid in October.

