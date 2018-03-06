BRAZIL: Temer's Disapproval Rate Falls Slightly But Remains High, Says CNT/MDA

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian president Michel Temer managed to pare its administration's disapproval rate by a slight amount since the second half of 2017, but still faces a great deal of rebuff from voters, according to a CNT/MDA survey.

The rejection rate on Temer's administration fell from 75.6% in September to 73.3% currently, while the approval rate rose from 3.4% to 4.3%. Temer as an individual also became a little less unpopular in that period - his rejection rate fell from 84.5% to 83.6%, while the approval rate increased from 10.1% to 10.3%.

Surveyed voters were also less pessimistic regarding the economic recovery. The prospect of better employment increased from 25.7% to 28.9%, while those who believe that the situation will worsen decreased from 35.4% to 31%.

Regarding public safety, the percentage of those who believe in improvement has gone from 16.6% to 25.3%, while those who believe in worsening conditions fell from 45.7% to 37.4%.

Last month, Temer ordered a federal military intervention in public safety in Rio de Janeiro after the wave of violence during Carnival and said that the measure could be extended to other states with a critical situation in the area.

