LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America On Wednesday

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for Wednesday in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).

<> No relevant data expected.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.