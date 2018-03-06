BRAZIL: Court Panel Denies Habeas Corpus Request By Lula Defense Team

(Agencia CMA Latam) - In a unanimous decision, a panel of the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied a habeas corpus request from the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to remain free after exhausting the period to question a 12-year jail sentence from an appellate court.

Justice Joel Ilan Paciornik was the last of five votes against the request. He defended the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that authorizes the execution of the sentence to the defendant after exhausting all the appeals in second instance courts.

On January 24, Lula was sentenced to 12 years and a month in jail in the second instance by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) in a case over an apartment allegedly received as payment for supposedly favoring the OAS construction company in Petrobras contracts.

The first Justice to vote, Felix Fischer, said that since 2009 there had been an understanding in the STF regarding the execution of sentence in cases of conviction in the second instance. Thus, he defended the execution of the sentence against Lula when all the appeals in the TRF-4 were exhausted.

Lula could remain out of the presidential race in October if authorities decide to arrest him. He has by far the most significant voter support for the job, according to recent electoral polls.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.