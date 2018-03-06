Australia GDP Gains 0.4% In Q4

Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP gained 2.4 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.5 percent and down from 2.8 percent in Q3.

Exports of goods and services detracted 0.4 percentage points from GDP growth.

by RTT Staff Writer

