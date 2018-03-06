Australia Construction Growth Improves In February-AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to expand strongly in February, and at the fastest pace in three months, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Wednesday.

The Performance of Construction Index climbed to 56.0 in February from 54.3 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The overall growth in February was driven by continued rises in both activity and new orders.

"Australia's construction industry enjoyed a strong February with expansion of activity levels reported by each of its four sub-sectors," Ai Group Head of Policy, Peter Burn, said.

"House building led growth while engineering construction, commercial construction and apartment building all made important contributions."

