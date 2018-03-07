European Economics Preview: Eurozone GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from euro area is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's foreign trade data is due. The trade deficit is forecast to widen to EUR 4.45 billion in January from 3.46 billion in December.

At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is slated to release industrial production data for January. Economists forecast output to grow 1.3 percent on month, following December's 1.2 percent increase.

At 3.30 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to rise 0.4 percent on month in February, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in January.

In the meantime, Sweden's budget balance data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is forecast to expand 0.6 percent on quarter, as initially estimated.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank is set to announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to hold its benchmark repo rate at 8.00 percent.

At 8.00 am ET, Poland's central bank releases the outcome of its monetary policy council meeting. Economists forecast the bank to retain its base rate at 1.50 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.