Estonia Inflation Eases In February

Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in February after accelerating slightly in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since August 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.0 percent annually in February and housing costs went up by 4.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.9 percent from January, when it increased by 0.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

