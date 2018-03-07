logo
RTL Group FY17 Net Profit Up 2.6%; Sees Moderate Revenue Growth In FY18

RTL Group (AUO.F) reported that its fiscal 2017 net profit attributable to shareholders rose 2.6 percent to 739 million euros from last year's 720 million euros, mainly due to higher EBITDA. Reported earnings per share rose to 4.81 euros from 4.69 euros per share last year.

EBITDA for the year rose 3.8 percent to 1.46 billion euros from 1.41 billion euros a year ago. The increase in EBITDA resulted from higher EBITDA contributions from Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, FremantleMedia and a positive one-off effect from the sale of RTL Group's buildings in Rue Bayard, Paris, of 94 million euros.

Group revenue for the year increased 2.2 percent to 6.37 billion euros from 6.24 billion euros in the prior year.

The increase in revenues was mainly driven by higher revenue from Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6 and RTL Group's digital businesses, despite the fact that all European net TV advertising markets in RTL Group's territories were down or stable year-on-year.

Underlying revenue rose to 6.34 billion euros from 6.23 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, RTL Group expects total revenue to continue to grow moderately, up 2.5 percent to 5.0 percent, driven by the Group's digital businesses and FremantleMedia.

The 2017 EBITDA included a positive one-off effect of 94 million euros from the sale of buildings in Rue Bayard, Paris. Normalised for this effect, RTL Group expects EBITDA in 2018 to be broadly stable.

RTL Group's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of 3.00 euros per share for the fiscal year 2017.

