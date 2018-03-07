Romania Q4 GDP Growth Unrevised

Romania's economic growth eased as initially estimated in the three months ended December, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, well below the 2.4 percent growth in the third quarter.

That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 7.0 percent in December quarter from 8.5 percent in the September quarter.

Without adjustment, the annual growth for the fourth quarter was 6.9 percent, down from 8.8 percent in the previous three-month period. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

by RTT Staff Writer

